Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec Threw INT, Recovered Fumble On Same Play

Well that was pretty cool

by

You do not see this every day.

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw an interception against the Virginia Tech Hoakies on Friday night. Then, he made things right by recovering a fumble on the very same play.

ESPN football analyst Field Yates shared video of the insane play to Twitter. Check it out here.

The highlight-reel play was Jurkovec’s second time making headlines Friday.

Earlier in the day, he announced his return to the Eagles for the annual Red Bandana Game. The BC signal-caller suffered a brutal wrist injury that could have potentially ended his season during Week 2 of the college football season against the Massachusetts Minutemen.

