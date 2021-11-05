Red Sox Claim Speedy Outfielder Tim Locastro Off Waivers From Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Can Tim Locastro be the 2022 version of Garrett Whitlock for the Boston Red Sox?

The short answer is probably not, but the comparisons are difficult to ignore after Boston claimed Locastro, an outfielder, off waivers from the New York Yankees on Friday, the team announced.

Last winter, it was Whitlock whom Boston selected in the Rule 5 draft from the Yankees before watching him develop into a vital piece of the bullpen.

As for Locastro, it’s an obviously low-risk move with the 40-man roster now at 35. The Yankees acquired Locastro in July from Arizona, and he appeared in just nine games for New York, going 4-for-21 (.190). In 64 big league games in 2021, Locastro hit .180 with two home runs and seven RBIs while stealing five bases.

Locastro’s best asset is his speed. He led the league in sprint speed in both 2019 and 2020, per Statcast, and his 30.7 feet per second speed tied for the lead in 2021. Locastro successfully swiped 29 bases to start his career.

Here he is, stealing a bunch of bases, including at least one on a pitchout.

(And here are a bunch of infield hits, too, from “The World’s Fastest Human.”)