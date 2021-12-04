Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning Come Into Town For Matchup Vs. Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Andrei Vasilevskiy may very well be the best goalie in the world right now.

The Boston Bruins welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to the TD Garden on Saturday night for the first time in a long time and they’ll be led by one of the league’s best.

Over the last four seasons, Vasilevskiy has finished in third, first, third, and second place in the Vezina Trophy voting as the best goalie in the NHL. The netminder is currently 11-4-3 with a 2.14 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

For more on Vasilevskiy’s play, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.