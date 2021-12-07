Bill Belichick Surprisingly Answers Question About Tom Brady’s Documentary

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick plans to look back on all 10 of his Super Bowl trips with the Patriots once New England’s 2021 season comes to a close.

The future Hall of Fame coach will do so via Tom Brady’s documentary series, “Man in the Arena.” Belichick was asked about the ESPN+ program Tuesday, one day after the Patriots gutted out a road win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Most likely would have expected Belichick to completely ignore the question given the point of the season, but that surprisingly wasn’t the case.

“I haven’t (seen it), but I am sure Tom did a great job, like he always does,” Belichick said on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “He was such a centerpiece in obviously all those games. I can’t wait to see it.”

Belichick didn’t stop there, as he pivoted to very high praise of his former quarterback.

“I definitely will (watch it) and as I have said many times, nobody deserves more credit for our success here than Tom does,” Belichick said. “He’s a great player, great person, great leader. Just a tremendous opportunity for me to coach. Probably the greatest player in NFL history and on defense with (Lawrence) Taylor, the greatest offensive player with Tom and greatest defensive player with Taylor. It’s been a tremendous opportunity for me as a coach. I certainly learned a lot from Tom. He helped me develop as a coach, as did Taylor. I am very thankful for my opportunity to have over 30 years coaching those two guys.”

Perhaps Monday night’s outcome made Belichick more inclined to take on a question about TB12. New England extended its win streak to seven with an old-school, smashmouth brand of football in one of the NFL’s most hostile environments, no less.