Does Week 13 Change Feelings About These Potential AFC Contenders?

The New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” to stay atop the AFC, meaning all four division leaders are within one game of one another.

The parity had been on display throughout the season with a handful of head-scratching upsets taking place, and continuing to take place, all the way back to Week 8.

But are all those division leaders and current playoff teams really contenders to hoist the Lamar Hunt trophy? We offered some insight into that question prior to the Week 13 slate, but there have been some developments given how the week played out.

First, here are the current AFC seedings:

1. Patriots (AFC East leader, 9-4)

2. Tennessee Titans (AFC South leader, 8-4)

3. Baltimore Ravens (AFC North leader, 8-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West leader, 8-4)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (first wild card, 7-5)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (second wild card, 7-5)

7. Bills (third wild card, 7-5)

In the hunt

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1)

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (7-6)

New England Patriots

The Patriots entered Monday night’s game against Buffalo as a contender, and further established themselves as such following the win. It’s hard to walk away from that game and not think the Patriots are for real. Quarterback Mac Jones did not have to do anything other than not turn the ball over in Buffalo, riding the rushing attack led by a dominant offensive line, lead back Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. They can win ugly, and as long as Jones doesn’t turn the ball over, it seems they’ll be in it down the stretch. It helps that the Patriots rank 20th in remaining strength of schedule.