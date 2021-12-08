Bradley Beal Among NBA Players Tweeting About Jayson Tatum Vs. Lakers

The Boston Celtics did not defeat the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, but Jayson Tatum did go off against LeBron James and company.

The All-Star wing dropped 34 points with eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in the 117-102 loss. He was 5-for-7 from 3-point range and, most notably, scored the first 14 points for Boston.

The world was quite impressed after the strong start, including Golden State Warriors big Draymond Green and childhood friend Bradley Beal.

“Jayson Relax,” Beal said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Green tossed Tatum’s initials in a post with a few fire emojies.

Unfortunately for Tatum and the Celtics, the Lakers’ big three played their best game of the season together Tuesday.

With that, Boston and LA split the season-series so far.

Thumbnail photo via Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
