Brandon Carlo ‘Doing Better’ As He Recovers From Lower-Body Injury

Carlo also missed Thursday's game

by

Brandon Carlo is on the mend, though he’s not quite ready to return to game action just yet.

The Boston Bruins defenseman is dealing with a lower-body injury that caused him to miss Thursday’s 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers. He did not skate Saturday and won’t play when his team wraps up its road trip north of the border against the Calgary Flames.

After morning skate, assistant coach Joe Sacco provided an update on Carlo.

“He’s doing better. He’s still day-to-day,” Sacco told reporters. “But he said today he saw some improvement. He’ll be out (Saturday). We’ll re-evaluate in the next couple of days before our next game.”

The Bruins don’t play again until Tuesday when they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to TD Garden, so Carlo will have a few extra days off rest.

It’s certainly not ideal to lose a big-bodied defenseman but as we saw Thursday, the Bruins have the next man up mentality and will need to have that same attitude Saturday night.

Puck drop from Scotiabank Saddledome is set for 10 p.m. ET with pregame coverage beginning at 9 p.m. on NESN.

More NHL:

Milan Lucic Looking Forward To Being Honored By Flames In Front Of Former Bruins Team
Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall
Previous Article

Joe Sacco Reveals Key For Bruins To Have Strong Game Vs. Flames
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic
Next Article

Milan Lucic Looking Forward To Being Honored By Flames In Front Of Former Bruins Team

Picked For You

Related