Brandon Carlo ‘Doing Better’ As He Recovers From Lower-Body Injury

Brandon Carlo is on the mend, though he’s not quite ready to return to game action just yet.

The Boston Bruins defenseman is dealing with a lower-body injury that caused him to miss Thursday’s 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers. He did not skate Saturday and won’t play when his team wraps up its road trip north of the border against the Calgary Flames.

After morning skate, assistant coach Joe Sacco provided an update on Carlo.

“He’s doing better. He’s still day-to-day,” Sacco told reporters. “But he said today he saw some improvement. He’ll be out (Saturday). We’ll re-evaluate in the next couple of days before our next game.”

The Bruins don’t play again until Tuesday when they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to TD Garden, so Carlo will have a few extra days off rest.

It’s certainly not ideal to lose a big-bodied defenseman but as we saw Thursday, the Bruins have the next man up mentality and will need to have that same attitude Saturday night.

Puck drop from Scotiabank Saddledome is set for 10 p.m. ET with pregame coverage beginning at 9 p.m. on NESN.