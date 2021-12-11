Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins look to end their Canadian road trip on a high note when they take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Boston is coming off a 3-2 win over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, while Calgary hopes to end a three-game skid.

As for the lines, assistant coach Joe Sacco, who has been filling in for Bruce Cassidy as he recovers from COVID-19, will switch things up just a tad. Jake DeBrusk will play on the third line alongside Erik Haula and Nick Foligno. As for the fourth line, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar will take their place there.

Brandon Carlo was not on the ice for Saturday’s morning skate, so John Moore skated in his place.

Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes.

NESN will air Bruins-Flames in full, with pregame coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET. Puck drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 10 p.m. If you’re on the go, you can stream the game on Watch NESN Live.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams: