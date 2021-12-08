Bruins’ 50/50 Raffle To Benefit Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress

NESN Logo Sign In

Here’s one way Boston Bruins fans can boost the spirit of inclusion in the holiday season.

The Bruins will hold a 50/50 raffle Dec. 14 to benefit the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Buy tickets now at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden during Boston’s Dec. 14 matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress aims to “ensure individuals with Down syndrome in Massachusetts are valued, included, and given the opportunities to pursue fulfilling lives by providing information, networking opportunities, and advocacy for people with Down syndrome and their families, educators, health care professionals, and the community-at-large.”

The raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of Tuesday’s Bruins versus Golden Knights game at TD Garden. The winner will claim 50 percent of the jackpot, and the other half will benefit the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress.