Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Apparently Has Cleared COVID Protocols

The Boston Bruins have played their last six games without head coach Bruce Cassidy, but it appears his return to the bench is imminent.

Cassidy, who is vaccinated, contracted COVID-19 and had to enter the NHL’s health and safety protocols on Nov. 30. That resulted in assistant coach Joe Sacco taking over lead coaching duties in the interim.

But when the Bruins released their practice schedule to the media Sunday afternoon, it was Cassidy, not Sacco, listed as the one who will speak to the media this week. That suggests he has cleared protocol and is able to lead practices and games, and perform all his other tasks and obligations.

The Bruins next play Tuesday at home against the Vegas Golden Knights. Barring unforeseen changes, Cassidy will be on site calling the shots for the B’s at TD Garden.