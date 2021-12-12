Watch Chiefs’ Josh Gordon Score First Touchdown Since 2019 Season

The TD was a long time coming for 'Flash Gordon'

by

Josh Gordon entered Week 14 having not caught a touchdown pass since the 2019 NFL season opener.

That drought came to an end Sunday in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional showdown with the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. On a third-and-goal from Las Vegas’ 1-yard line, Patrick Mahomes zipped a pass to an in-motion Gordon, who jaunted over the goal line without being touched. The TD gave Kansas City a four-score lead over its AFC West rival.

Gordon, who didn’t play a single game last season due to suspensions, signed with the Chiefs back in September shortly after he was reinstated. The veteran wide receiver only accounted for two catches for 18 yards over eight games with Kansas City entering Sunday.

