Lamar Jackson Injury: Ravens QB Carted Off After Hurting Ankle

Jackson is questionable to return

UPDATE (2:44p.m.): The Ravens have ruled out Lamar Jackson for the rest of the game.

Original Story: The Baltimore Ravens need Lamar Jackson, and right now his status is up in the air.

Jackson was taken off the FirstEnergy Stadium field on a cart Sunday after sustaining what the team called an ankle injury. He is questionable to return.

The injury happened as Jackson was chased down by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Shortly after throwing, Jackson was taken down by a fully-extended Owusu-Koramoah, which prompted the quarterback to land awkwardly.

The fact that Baltimore didn’t outright rule him out for the game suggests that the injury isn’t devastating. Still, the Ravens are fighting for playoff positioning in the AFC, and having to do so without Jackson is a tall task.

Tyler Huntley took over for Jackson.

