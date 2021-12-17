Chargers’ Donald Parham Knocked Unconscious During ‘Thursday Night Football’

NESN Logo Sign In

A scary situation occurred just a few minutes into “Thursday Night Football” this week.

The Los Angeles Chargers went for it on fourth down on their first drive of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and quarterback Justin Hebert hit tight end Donald Parham Jr. with a pass in the end zone.

Unfortunately, the catch didn’t survive the ground, as Parham hit the back of his head hard on the turf and seemed to be knocked unconscious instantly. Making matters worse, the Fox broadcast got a close-up shot of Parham laying in an awkward position with his eyes closed.

Medical personnel had to cut off Parham’s facemask before placing him on a backboard and rolling him off the field in a stretcher.

That was tough to watch, and we hope for the best.