Bruins Winger Nick Foligno Drops Gloves Against Islanders’ Matt Martin

Things got a little testy between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders on Thursday night.

With the Bruins trailing New York by two goals midway through the second period, Boston winger Nick Foligno and Islanders winger Matt Martin dropped the gloves in the Bruins’ offensive zone.

Nick Foligno ? Matt Martin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 17, 2021

You can check out a clip of the fight below:

Matt Martin and Nick Foligno drop 'em. ? pic.twitter.com/PXSsVClJfN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2021

Foligno and Martin’s beef didn’t end with the fight and the two could be seen bickering in the penalty box.

The fight was Foligno’s second of the season and first since Nov. 24 when he took on Buffalo Sabres defenseman Colin Miller on the road at KeyBank Center.