Dante Scarnecchia Salutes Patriots For Mac Jones’ Development

An NFL quarterback’s success, especially early on in his career, often is dictated by the signal-caller’s situation.

In the case of Mac Jones, he really couldn’t have been dealt better cards.

Many forecasted a productive relationship when the Patriots selected Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Those expectations have been met and then some, as New England very well could enter the postseason as the AFC’s No. 1 seed thanks in part to its rookie QB.

Jones still is a work in progress, but former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia believes Bill Belichick and Co. have done very well with the 23-year-old thus far.

“I think they’ve done a magnificent job of bringing this kid along,” Scarnecchia recently said on NBC Sports Boston’s “Next Pats” podcast, as transcribed by WEEI. “I think that, number one, of all the quarterbacks in the draft — and I’m not saying this guy’s this or this guy’s that — this guy was a perfect system fit for them. The perfect system fit. To bring him along the way that they’ve brought him along, I think they’ve done a superior job of coaching this guy.”

Scarnecchia also offered praise specific to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“When you watch the Patriot games, and after every offensive series they go to the bench, tell me what you see,” he said. “The guy calling the plays is sitting next to the guy who on the field is calling the plays and has the toughest job in all of sports, and they spend a tremendous amount of time together when he’s not on the field. They spend all their time together.