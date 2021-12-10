David Pastrnak Held Scoreless As Bruins Defeat Oilers With Late Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

That was a much-needed win for the Boston Bruins.

Boston hit the second of their three-game road trip and back-to-back when they played the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. The Black and Gold picked up a 3-2 win thanks to a third-period goal by Matt Grzelcyk.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was not able to get on the score sheet in his team’s win.

