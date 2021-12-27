Dolphins Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

NESN Logo Sign In

The penultimate “Monday Night Football” matchup of the 2021 NFL season will feature two teams hanging onto their playoff hopes for dear life.

The Saints and the Dolphins are set to meet at Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a battle of 7-7 clubs. Both teams are on the bubble of the playoff picture in their respective conferences. New Orleans currently is eighth in the NFC while Miami, winners of six straight, is 10th in the AFC.

Sean Payton’s team, which will be starting rookie quarterback Ian Book in primetime, is a 3-point home underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 38, the lowest on the Week 16 board.

When: Monday, Dec. 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN