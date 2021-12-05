Ime Udoka Apologizes To Trail Blazers After Payton Pritchard Homecoming Got Out Of Hand

NESN Logo Sign In

Even if you took the Boston Celtics’ road win over the Trail Blazers with a grain of salt, it was a really special one.

Between head coach Ime Udoka, a few on his coaching staff and Payton Pritchard, this was a homecoming of sorts that resulted in a dominant 145-117 win. One that Udoka felt compelled to apologize to Portland head coach Chauncey Billups for, kind of.

Pritchard had 19 points and hit five 3-pointers — some from way out — to get the crowd into it. After he drained one in the closing minutes, Grant Williams pretended to resuscitate Dennis Scrhöder who laid out on the sideline in celebration of the sophomore guard’s shot.

The bench received a technical. Having fun or disrespect?

“You want to see him do well. Obviously the crowd is very supportive. Hometown hero, basically,” Ime Udoka offered after the game about the energy Pritchard’s shooting brought the team and anyone the Oregon product reserved a ticket for.

“It got a little out of hand, you know, to some extent now with our guys getting overzealous a little bit and getting the technical. We told them in the locker room to keep that professional. And then, you know, Payton is a young guy that’s shooting it well, playing well and what we would have like to do is slow that down. We got three offensive rebounds, and we’re getting it back up with 10, 9 seconds. We want to hold that, and respect the game — so I did apologize to Chauncey at the end for that. You know, didn’t mean to get out of hand like that. And that’s when things can get heated on the court.

Pritchard also had two rebounds, three assists and a steal in 18 minutes off the bench. He also didn’t think his team necessarily deserved the tech.