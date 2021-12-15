Some Of These Patriots Concept Helmets Are Straight Fire

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans seem pretty jazzed about the return of the team’s red “Pat Patriot” throwback uniforms next season, but what if New England went even farther?

Graphic designer Ted Hyman uses his Instagram account (@tedhymanimages) to showcase concepts for various NFL teams’ looks. Some are way out there, whereas others are easy to realistically imagine being part of the next “Color Rush” campaign.

But almost all of them look cool as heck.

Hyman recently posted a batch that includes an all-red concept helmet for the Patriots, which gave us the opportunity to look back on some of the best Patriots concepts he’s offered.

First off, a navy blue lid would be a great match with white jerseys:

A combination of the classic white helmet with the Flying Elvis logo works pretty well: