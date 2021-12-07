Bruins Recall Oskar Steen From Providence Before Road Trip

Steen was with the Bruins over the weekend



The Boston Bruins needed some reinforcement ahead of their three-game road trip, so they recalled Oskar Steen from Providence on Tuesday.

The announcement doesn’t come as too much of a surprise given that the Bruins are dealing with a slew of injuries and non-COVID illnesses throughout their roster.

Tomas Nosek, who missed the last two days of practice, will not travel with the B’s when they embark on a three-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, so some help will be needed with the forward group.

Steen was recalled by the Bruins over the weekend ahead of their overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The forward has amassed 13 points with the P-Bruins this season.

The B’s begin their Canadian road trip Wednesday night against the Canucks. Puck drop from Rogers Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET.

