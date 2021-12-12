Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy Giving Alabama Back-To-Back Winners

NESN Logo Sign In

Alabama has produced back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners, but for the first time he’s a quarterback.

Bryce Young on Saturday earned the award at a ceremony in New York City.

The sophomore quarterback threw for 43 passing touchdowns this season, also rushing for three, with just four interceptions. Young has completed 68% of his pass attempts for 4,322 yards.

Young adds the prestigious award to the shelf after winning the Maxwell Award, granted to the best player in college football, and the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the country’s best quarterback.

The breakout year comes after backing up New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones with Alabama in 2020.

Young follows in the footsteps of DeVonta Smith, who won the award in 2020, with fellow Crimson Tide Football alums Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram also winning the Heisman.