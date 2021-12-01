Robert Williams Happy He’s Returning To Celtics After ‘Tough’ Bout With Flu

Robert Williams is back in action after a difficult week.
The Boston Celtics center told reporters Wednesday he’s happy to return to the court after overcoming a serious case of the flu. Williams missed Boston’s last three games due to the illness, but the Celtics have cleared him to play Wednesday night at TD Garden when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers.
Williams said he’s “happy to be back,” per a tweet the Celtics shared. “We’ve got a big game tonight. Just ready to be out there.”
So just how bad was the flu Williams suffered through?
“I was down bad, man,” Williams said, per The Athletic’s Jay King.
Williams has started all 14 games in which he has played this season. He’s averaging 9.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game.
The Celtics lost two of the three games Williams missed due to the flu, and they’ll be better off with his services at their disposal.