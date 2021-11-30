Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Questionable Against 76ers

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been — and likely will continue to be — on the team’s injury report ever since suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month.

Brown again has been listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Brown is the only player listed on the injury report, though, which serves as a positive sign for Robert Williams.

Brown has played in each of the last four games for the Celtics, including Sunday’s win over the Toronto Raptors. He’s scored 16 or more points in three of those four games while shooting 43% from the field in those contests.

Brown had missed eight games for the Celtics — from Nov. 6 through Nov. 20 — due to his hamstring injury.

Boston received another promising update with Tuesday’s injury report, as Williams was not included. Williams had missed three straight games and six of the last seven, the latter stretch due to a non-COVID illness.

The Celtics and 76ers will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.