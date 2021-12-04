Star Wars Lovers Certainly Will Love Dennis Schröder’s Pregame Outfit

This is definitely a 'fit, that's for sure

by

If you love Star Wars, then Dennis Schröder may just be your new favorite NBA player.

The Boston Celtics hit the road to begin a critical West Coast trip and the guard arrived in style to the squad’s clash with the Utah Jazz on Friday night — decked out in a full Darth Vader suit.

No, you didn’t read that wrong. He really did it.

The reasoning for the bold outfit isn’t known at this time, but the 28-year-old certainly looks like he’s ready to star in a new trilogy. Plus Disney is in the process of making a new show centered around the character and Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+, maybe they’ll give him a call.

Maybe he’s just trying to intimidate the Jazz, but it’s definitely a look.

More NBA:

Romeo Langford Ruled Out For Remainder Of Celtics-Jazz
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Are Patriots’ Odds To Win AFC East Too Low? They Very Well May Be
Former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge
Next Article

What ‘Big Question’ For Danny Ainge Is Regarding Trail Blazers Job

Picked For You

Related