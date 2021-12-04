Star Wars Lovers Certainly Will Love Dennis Schröder’s Pregame Outfit

NESN Logo Sign In

If you love Star Wars, then Dennis Schröder may just be your new favorite NBA player.

The Boston Celtics hit the road to begin a critical West Coast trip and the guard arrived in style to the squad’s clash with the Utah Jazz on Friday night — decked out in a full Darth Vader suit.

No, you didn’t read that wrong. He really did it.

?in a galaxy far, far away pic.twitter.com/b8uurAB3Qj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 4, 2021

The reasoning for the bold outfit isn’t known at this time, but the 28-year-old certainly looks like he’s ready to star in a new trilogy. Plus Disney is in the process of making a new show centered around the character and Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+, maybe they’ll give him a call.

Maybe he’s just trying to intimidate the Jazz, but it’s definitely a look.