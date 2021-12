NESN Logo Sign In

It was a historic night for Steph Curry on Tuesday.

After a long buildup, the Golden State Warriors guard finally surpassed former Boston Celtics great Ray Allen on the all-time made 3-point list. He hit the 2,974th long ball of his career Tuesday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Social media understandably exploded with everyone from fellow NBA stars, to media personalities and fans showing praise for the 33-year-old.

bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) December 15, 2021

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE ??????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

Spoiled rotten because I get to watch the best 3-point shooter of all-time every day! He did it! Congrats @StephenCurry30! 2,974 and counting! @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/JO4AZszCHy pic.twitter.com/Y8BUvaiBIp — J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) December 15, 2021

Congrats @StephenCurry30



You changed the game forever https://t.co/qGYVuLdFTD — Jordan Maney (@JManey_) December 15, 2021

You might not see this record ever broken again.