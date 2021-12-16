Urban Meyer’s Daughter Defends Dad After Getting Fired By Jaguars

NESN Logo Sign In

Urban Meyer’s daughter found herself defending her dad once again.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Meyer early Thursday morning after just 13 games with the organization. It really comes as no surprise, though, considering all that has been reported about how Meyer treated his players.

But for as much drama as there was on the field, there was just as much off it. You probably remember Meyer being spotted at an Ohio bar getting cozy with a younger woman who wasn’t his wife. His daughter, Gigi Meyer Pruett, took to Instagram shortly after videos and pictures surfaced to call her dad “literally the most incredible person I know.”

Could she possibly still think that after former kicker Josh Lambo alleged Meyer kicked him during practice and called his assistants “losers?”

You betchya.

“The enemy (aka the world) really doesn’t wanna see good people win,” Pruett wrote on Instagram. “And you can argue whether my dad is a ‘good person’ or not based on what you see in the media (super reliable source of info as we know).

“Anyone who truly knows us knows how incredible he is as a person. And the world hates any platform we have, so he’s going to create chaos to destroy it. Little does he know he’s making it stronger. It’s not over. Keep watching”