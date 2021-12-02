Was Celtics Win Vs. 76ers Bigger For Al Horford Or Sister Anna?

NESN Logo Sign In

Al Horford had quite the revenge game against the Philadelphia 76ers on the court, scoring 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist and five (!!) blocks against his former team.

Meanwhile, his sister Anna was having a revenge game of her own on Twitter.

Neither of the Horford siblings were truly appreciated by the Philadelphia 76ers, and there certainly was no love lost between Anna and the fan base when her brother was sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder. So when Boston defeated Philadelphia 88-87, you can bet Anna took a victory lap.

“The Celtics won tonight and had a great team win. Al played a great game. A lot of people were calling it his revenge game — not huge in the box score, but obviously played great on defense, especially on Embiid, once again, and Harris at the end there,” said the proud sister. “So really happy to get that win and who else is drinking some 76ers tears tonight?”

When your old team says you?re washed pic.twitter.com/WeEvycaeRd — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) December 2, 2021

Go off, Anna.