49ers Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFC Wild Card Game Online, On TV

Can Jimmy Garoppolo continue to carry the San Francisco 49ers?

He’ll need to Sunday if they want to keep their season alive.

After sneaking into the postseason in the final game of the 2021 regular season, the sixth-seeded 49ers travel to Dallas to take on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round.

Dallas finished a respectable 12-5 this season, but historically has found ways to collapse in the playoffs. If there’s any underdog team that could continue that trend for the Cowboys, it might be the 49ers.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s 49ers-Cowboys game:

When: Sunday, January 16th at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+