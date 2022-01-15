These Three Teams Should Be On Upset Watch During Wild Card Weekend

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL postseason is set to kick off Saturday and things could get a little wild.

In total there will be six games spanning from Saturday through Monday, so there’s going to plenty of action to keep you occupied. The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers secured the top seeds in the AFC and NFC conferences respectively and therefore already have punched their tickets to the divisional round.

That leaves the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers remaining in the AFC looking to advance. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles still are vying for position in the NFC.

With so much action on the way, here’s three teams that should be on upset watch for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.

No. 3 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 6 New England Patriots

The Bills and Patriots already have met twice so far this season with the teams splitting the meetings to this point. New England won a wild one on the road in insane weather and the Bills took their second meeting at Gillette Stadium in convincing fashion. The weather is expected to be pretty gnarly for the Saturday night showdown and with Bill Belichick coaching on the sidelines the Patriots shouldn’t be ruled out.

No. 3 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 6 San Francisco 49ers

At times this season the 49ers have looked like the best team in football, and at times they’ve looked like they’d more likely be eying the No. 1 overall draft pick. San Francisco is coming off of an incredibly emotional second half comeback against the Rams to even clinch their spot in the postseason so they may be riding a proverbial high. To go along with this, they’re starting to get healthy again with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Trent Williams both being removed from the injury report Friday. San Francisco also has impressive rookie running back Elijah Mitchell an extra week removed from returning from an injury of his own. If they’re able to get hot, the 49ers could be bracket breakers.

No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers

Will there be an upset in this game? Most likely not. But the Steelers entered the playoffs by the skin of their teeth and have absolutely no expectations whatsoever. Ben Roethlisberger likely is playing the last football of his career and the team also could have explosive wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster back which would be a huge lift. The Steelers have plenty of offensive weapons go along with defensive force T.J. Watt and while it likely still won’t be enough, don’t be too surprised if Pittsburgh has one huge game.