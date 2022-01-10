Jimmy Garoppolo Silences Critics With Gutsy Comeback In 49ers-Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

Criticism has followed Jimmy Garoppolo pretty much his entire career. There’s the “he’s too physically fragile” group of detractors, as well as the “he’s not mentally tough” crowd. And who can forget the “he’s just a game manager” group.

While those arguments might not be officially put to bed after Week 18, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback sure quieted down a lot of people Sunday.

The Niners needed to beat the Rams in Los Angeles in order to secure their playoff spot over the New Orleans Saints. Garoppolo, who is dealing with an injury on his throwing hand that could require offseason surgery, helped lead a 49ers team down 17-3 at halftime to a 27-24 overtime win to get into the postseason.

Garoppolo’s finest moment came with San Fran down 24-17 and just 2:27 left in the game. In five plays and 61 seconds, Garoppolo drove the 49ers 88 yards, and hit Jauan Jennings with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 26 seconds to play to force overtime. He ate clock in overtime, with a 12-play, 69-yard drive over 7:15 setting up Robbie Gould for the game-winning 24-yard field goal.

It was impressive work. Work that in the eyes of NFL Media’s Peter Schrager should quiet down many.

“We talk about the Super Bowl drive when he missed Emmanuel Sanders. I don’t know if this erases this, but it certainly puts a good taste in your mouth heading forward as you talk about Jimmy Garoppolo as a quarterback in this league,” Schrager said Monday on “Good Morning Football.” “Down seven with less than two minutes to go, just incredible. ….

“You cannot underestimate just how impressive and how tough Garoppolo is. Remember, he’s playing with an avulsion fracture in his right hand, his thumb is separated from the ligament, no (Trent Williams), down 17 points on the road, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey breathing down on him. And guess what? Jimmy G found a way. … He didn’t cry about it, and if you want to talk tough, Jimmy Garoppolo silenced a lot of people.”