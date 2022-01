NESN Logo Sign In

Diogo Jota scored twice to send Liverpool to the Carabao Cup final, the Reds beat Arsenal 2-0 on Thursday in the second leg of their semifinal series.

The striker opened the scoring at the Emirates Stadium after 19 minutes and then clinched the last-four tie with a well-taken finish in the latter stages of the second half.

Jota makes it look so easy ? pic.twitter.com/i1p1xA7ieW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2022

The assist from Trent and the finish from Jota ? pic.twitter.com/x7oijiqhRT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2022

His goals set up a meeting with Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, Feb. 27 in the tournament’s showpiece occasion.