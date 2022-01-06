Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Wild Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruin will look to sustain their winning momentum, while the Minnesota Wild intend to halt it.

The Bruins are expected to make a few lineup changes Tuesday night when they host the Wild at TD Garden. Most notable will be the absence of star defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who will miss the game due to a lingering lower-body injury, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. John Moore is expected to replace McAvoy and partner with Matt Grzelcyk on Boston’s top defensive pairing.

Cassidy also must reconfigure the fourth line after Tomas Nosek entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Tuesday. Trent Frederic is expected to move from left wing to center, with Anton Blidh slotting in at left wing.

Jeremy Swayman will be the Bruins’ starting goaltender, replacing Linus Ullmark.

ESPN will air Bruins-Wild, which you can watch on FuboTV (free trial here). Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the Bruins’ and Wild’s projected lines and defense pairings:

BOSTON BRUINS (17-10-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith

Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak

Nick Foligno–Charlie Coyle–Oskar Steen

Anton Blidh–Trent Frederic–Curtis Lazar