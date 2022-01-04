Bill Belichick Has Predictable Reaction To Mac Jones Gifting Bitcoin

NESN Logo Sign In

What Bill Belichick does in his free time is a mystery, but we can cross one activity off of the list: toiling away on Coinbase.

New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones recently made headlines by gifting Bitcoin — among other things — to Patriots offensive linemen. Jones is one of multiple Patriots players who have shown an interest in cryptocurrency, which you can research on your own time.

Belichick on Monday morning was (jokingly) asked whether he received any Bitcoin from his quarterback.

“Yeah, no, I’m not on that,” Belichick said during his “The Greg Hill Show” WEEI interview.

Host Greg Hill then followed up with, “You’re not on the crypto?” to which Belichick replied, “Not on Bitcoin.”

That led Hill to wonder whether Belichick might have investments in other cryptocurrencies. But the Patriots head coach quickly cleared up any confusion.

“Yeah, I don’t even know what cryptocurrency is,” he said.