ESPN Suggests Clever New Year’s Resolution For Patriots

Much to the chagrin of Bill Belichick, there’s been a lot of New Year’s resolution talk in Foxboro of late.

Belichick was asked not once, but twice about his goals and priorities for 2022, and as you might imagine, the tight-lipped Patriots coach wasn’t interested in broaching the subject. In turn, ESPN’s Mike Reiss fittingly suggested a New Year’s resolution for anyone attached to the Patriots: stop asking Belichick about his resolutions.

“After the team’s Week 16 home loss to the Bills, Belichick was asked if he had any resolutions,” Reiss wrote. “That predictably didn’t go too well. Then he was asked a follow-up on videoconference six days later and he said, ‘Those would all be personal anyway, so they probably wouldn’t mean much to you anyway.’ “

Belichick isn’t the only one in New England who’s not keen on talking about their plans for the new year. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones also dodged the question Monday, which likely pleased his head coach.