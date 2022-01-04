Jake DeBrusk Placed In COVID-19 Protocol Ahead Of Bruins-Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk officially requested a trade from the Boston Bruins last month, so any time he’s not on the ice when he should be, it raises antennas.

But that was not the cause of his absence from Tuesday’s morning skate. DeBrusk was not spotted on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena, and the team later announced that the winger and three staff members had entered the COVID-19 protocol.

DeBrusk joins Karson Kuhlman, who was added Saturday night after the Bruins’ win over the Buffalo Sabres. This comes on the heels of an outbreak within the team and eventual shutdown of the NHL over Christmas.

With DeBrusk out, Oskar Steen bumped up to the third line in morning skate, joining a line with Nick Foligno and Charlie Coyle. Trent Frederic, Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar skated on the fourth line.