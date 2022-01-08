Bruce Cassidy Sheds Light When Jake DeBrusk Could Return From COVID Protocol

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk has been in COVID-19 protocol since Jan. 4, but could rejoin the Boston Bruins soon.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy was hopeful the forward would be able to test out in five days, but couldn’t give a concrete update if he’d be able to join Boston on the road.

“He may join us (Sunday),” Cassidy said Saturday over Zoom. “I think that will be a decision (team internist Dr. David Finn) will have to make with his symptoms. So I have not heard yet whether he’ll be joining us.”

Cassidy also noted Karson Kuhlman is back with the team, but is not in the lineup as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at Amalie Arena.

Following Saturday’s game, the B’s will continue their road trip when they take on the Washington Capitals on Monday. It’s likely we’ll know more about DeBrusk’s status Sunday.