Bruins Snag Huge 4-3 Overtime Win In First Game In 16 Days Vs. Sabres

Big win to get the team going out of the break

The Boston Bruins picked up a big win Saturday afternoon.

Boston faced off with the Buffalo Sabres in its first game in 16 days and was able to walk out with a 4-3 overtime win thanks to a Charlie Coyle overtime goal.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the team’s win after the game, crediting the B’s for their comeback win after being down 3-1 heading into the third period.

For more on Cassidy’s comments, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

