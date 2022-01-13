Canadiens’ Chris Wideman Will Have Hearing For Head-Butting Erik Haula

NESN Logo Sign In

Things got a bit spicy during Wednesday’s Canadiens-Bruins game, and now Chris Wideman will be hearing from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

In the third period of Boston’s 5-1 win over Montreal at TD Garden, the two sides got into a bit of a scrum after the whistle. Haula and Wideman were wrapped up with the official in front of them when Wideman drove his head into Haula.

The Bruins forward, understandably, was less than thrilled and the two went at it down on the ice before being split up.

The DPoS on Thursday revealed Wideman will have a hearing for head-butting Haula.

The rivalry is alive and well between the Bruins and Habs this season despite the Canadiens being one of the NHL’s worst teams.