Celtics Wrap: Hawks Snap Boston’s Streak With 108-92 Win

The Celtics had a chance to earn their third straight win, but fell 108-92 on Friday night to the Hawks.

With the loss, Boston falls back to .500 at 25-25. Atlanta, meanwhile, improves to 22-25.

The Eastern Conference will be interesting, to say the least.

Here is the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Ime Udoka’s 50th game as a head coach was pretty standard for the Celtics. Shots didn’t fall, Boston made it interesting down the stretch but the opponent ultimately benefited from that final run of the game.

Atlanta closed out the first two quarters strong, but Boston’s effort to make it close in the third helped them get within a possession. The Hawks bench hurt them on offense, outscoring the Celtics’ unit 40-11.

Boston shot 34.9% from the field, and 16 turnovers contributed to a quintessential fourth quarter collapse for the Celtics.