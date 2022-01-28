Al Horford Shares Jayson Tatum’s Message To Team Before Celtics-Hawks

NESN Logo Sign In

Only twice this season have the Boston Celtics earned three straight wins.

Another chance to achieve that presents itself Friday in Atlanta against the Hawks, and with the way the Celtics have played of late, it’s an important one in proving they can be consistent.

The players seem to feel that pressure, going into the game 0-1 against Atlanta this season. Even Jayson Tatum — usually more the lead by example type — was vocal about it at shootaround Friday morning.

“I think our guys understand that we need to continue to build and continue to get better,” Horford said, via Celtics reporter Taylor Snow. “And JT was very vocal about that in our shootaround today in understanding that we needed to stay locked in and come out ready to play. Tonight, this is going to be a big challenge. Atlanta’s been playing really well, and I think we all know that. So we’re looking at this as an opportunity to come out and compete, and continue to build on how we’ve been playing.

“I think it was an important message for our group and everybody kind of falling in line.”

Boston has experienced success from getting Robert Williams and Marcus Smart both back into the lineup.

With their preferred starting unit of Smart, Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Horford and Williams, the Celtics have the best defensively rated lineup in the entire NBA.