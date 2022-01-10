Dolphins Fire Head Coach Brian Flores In NFL Black Monday Stunner

NESN Logo Sign In

The first big shocker of the NFL’s “Black Monday” came from the Miami Dolphins, who are apparently cutting ties with Brian Flores.

The Dolphins fired the head coach after just three seasons at the helm, the team announced Monday morning. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

“After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins,” owner Stephen Ross said in a statement released by the team. “I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

News of Flores’ dismissal is downright surprising given the clear momentum it appeared he was building on South Beach.

The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator went 24-25 over three seasons as Miami head man, but that figure only tells part of the story. The entire football world assumed the Fins were going to completely tank in Flores’ first season, and his five-win campaign in 2019 was quite impressive given the roster with which he worked.

In just his second year, the Dolphins went 10-6 and had a chance to reach the playoffs before losing in Week 17 to Buffalo. Once again, Flores got his team in position for a playoff spot this season before Miami ultimately fell short, losing to the Tennessee Titans in the season’s penultimate week. Be that as it may, the Dolphins still finished the season 9-8, despite starting the year 1-7, after beating the playoff-bound New England Patriots in Week 18 to sweep the season series with Flores’ former employer.