The Boston Bruins rebound with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

David Pastrnak led the offense and scored the go-ahead goal in the third period. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask allowed a quick goal in the first period but steadied the ship shortly after, making 21 saves in net.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.