Here’s How Julian Edelman Expects Bill Belichick To Lead Patriots Past Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman expects Bill Belichick to trod a well-worn path to victory Saturday when the New England Patriots face the Buffalo Bills.

The former Patriots wide receiver predicted Tuesday on “Inside the NFL” the Patriots will beat the Bills in their AFC wild-card playoff game. Edelman based his prediction on his belief Belichick will lean on his wealth of playoff experience to devise a game plan that will overwhelm Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“I got to go with the Patriots,” Edelman said. “Belichick is playing in his 44th playoff game. They’re going to change it up on defense, disguise on third down to try and confuse Josh Allen. They’re going to get it done.”

"I got to go with the @Patriots. Belichick is playing in his 44th playoff game. They're going to change it up on defense, disguise on third down to try and confuse Josh Allen. They're going to get it done." @Edelman11 #InsideTheNFL streaming now on @paramountplus. #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/LHPBeKFoQx — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 12, 2022

Edelman’s pick is similar to that of fellow Patriots legend Ty Law, who also predicted Tuesday Belichick’s influence will tilt the scales in New England’s favor.

Although some neutrals and Patriots haters will dismiss Law’s and Edelman’s insights as mere homerism, their years of experience playing under Belichick also give them confidence in the legendary coach’s methods.

If retired players still have that much faith in Belichick going into the playoffs, it’s easy to assume current New England players are ready and willing to carry out his instructions to the letter.