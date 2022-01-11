Why Patriots Legend Predicts New England Will Beat Bills In Playoff Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Will experience propel the New England Patriots past the Buffalo Bills?

Hall of Fame cornerback and Patriots legend Ty Law suggested that will be the case Saturday in Buffalo when the teams meet in an AFC wild-card playoff game. Law predicts New England will beat Buffalo because it has Bill Belichick at the helm and the Bills still have yet to prove their postseason mettle.

“I’m going with Bill Belichick for one game,” Law said Tuesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” per Boston.com’s Khari Thompson. “Look at the record, look at Bill Belichick. One game on the line. If people go in there healthy and just do their jobs, I think you have a good chance to win this ballgame.

“I’m riding with the Patriots, and I just don’t trust Buffalo. Not yet, even with that quarterback.”

The Patriots and Bills split their regular season series at one win apiece, with New England triumphing in Week 13 in Buffalo but losing in Week 16 at home.

The teams haven’t met in the playoffs since 1963, so recent history doesn’t apply in any prediction over Saturday’s game. Law bases his prediction on the here and now, sensibly giving the Patriots the edge in the coaching matchup.

Of course, the players must carry that advantage onto the field, and Belichick has plenty of experience ensuring that happens in high-stakes situations.