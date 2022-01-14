How Charlie McAvoy Can Join Patrice Bergeron In NHL All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL on Thursday announced initial players that made an 2022 All-Star team, and Charlie McAvoy is on the fringe.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was selected to the Last Man In vote, allowing him to join a pool of 31 players representing each team for a fan vote. Four of them, one from each division, earn a spot on their respective conferences’ All-Star roster.

McAvoy hypothetically would join Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron in Atlantic Conference colors. The 24-year-old was named to the NHL All-Rookie team after the 2017-18 season but this would be his first All-Star appearance.

He ranks fifth this year in scoring for Boston with five goals and 15 assists for 20 points.

Voting currently is open and closes on Martin Luther King Day, with the four Last Man In winners announced the following day. The All-Star Game is Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.