Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Named To All-Star Team, Brad Marchand Left Off

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron officially will represent the Boston Bruins in the 2022 NHL All-Star game.

It was announced Thursday night that the Bruins captain was selected to the Atlantic Division squad for his third-career All-Star appearance. Bergeron’s first two selections came in the 2015 and 2016 All-Star Games.

Bergeron has been as impressive as ever so far this season for the Bruins and has been nothing but consistent. Through 32 games this season prior to Thursday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Flyers, Bergeron racked up 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points.

One player whose omission from the All-Star team has raised eyebrows is Bruins left winger Brad Marchand. Through 28 games, Marchand has led the team in scoring across the board with a team-high 19 goals, 20 assists and 39 total points.

Bergeron joins an Atlantic Division All-Star team that will be captained by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and also features Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings), Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida Panthers), Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens), Drake Batherson (Ottawa Senators) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning).

The NHL All-Star game is set to take place Feb. 5.