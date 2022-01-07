So Much For Kemba Walker, Ryan Arcidiacono Revenge Game Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday night’s Celtics-Knicks game has lost a bit of its luster following the release of New York’s afternoon injury report.

Former Boston star Kemba Walker is out for Thursday’s contest at Madison Square Garden due to a sore left knee, according to Steve Popper of Newsday. He also reported Ryan Arcidiacono, who spent this season with the G League’s Maine Celtics prior to the Knicks signing him to a 10-day contract, would sit with a left ankle sprain.

The Knicks had signed the 27-year-old to a hardship deal Monday, but the contract was voided by the league after the team got players back from health and safety protocols. His new deal is a standard 10-day contract.

Walker already had his first opportunity to exact his revenge on the Celtics, who traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the offseason (the Thunder waived him, and he signed with the Knicks in free agency). On Dec. 18, he dropped 29 points on his former team.

Arcidiacono spent four seasons with the Chicago Bulls prior to signing a training camp contract with Boston.

Perhaps both will crack the lineup in the second game of this home-and-home series when the Knicks travel to Boston on Saturday.