Mic’d-Up Brad Marchand Had Funny Slip-Up Before Monster Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand truly was the star of the show Wednesday night at TD Garden, even before the puck dropped for the Canadiens-Bruins tilt.

Marchand was mic’d-up for an interview with TNT’s broadcast team as Boston warmed up for the Atlantic Division clash with Montreal. And as the star left wing preached caution when you have a microphone on you, he accidentally let a little colorful language fly.

“Nowadays with the mics and everything, you gotta be careful,” Marchand said. “There’s a lot less of it. And, you know, there’s some things you say sometimes and you’re like, ‘(Expletive), I hope they didn’t say — there you go. Right there, you know? It’s fun though, right? It’s part of it.”

Scoring goals also is fun, and Marchand did so three times against Montreal. His hat trick helped the B’s notch a 5-1 victory over the Habs, which extended the Black and Gold’s win streak to three.