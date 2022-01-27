NHL Rumors: Evander Kane Close To One-Year Deal With Oilers?

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Evander Kane be a member of the Oilers on Thursday?

Edmonton has been brought up in reports since the beginning of Kane’s troubles this season, and reportedly emerged as the frontrunner Wednesday with TSN’s Darren Dreger reporting Kane met with Oilers GM Ken Holland and head coach Dave Tippet.

DailyFaceOff’s Frank Seravalli added more fuel to the fire Thursday when he reported the NHL “will soon reach a conclusion as to whether Evander Kane will be suspended” and “it appears Kane will soon be an Edmonton Oiler.”

Seravalli added there could be “clarity” on the situation as early as Thursday or Friday, and it appears we got some Thursday afternoon.

“Hearing Evander Kane’s 1-year deal w/ #Oilers would earn him ~$1 million in cash for remainder of season,” Seravalli tweeted. “Because deal begins halfway thru season, expect Kane’s cap hit would be roughly double that.”

Of course, nothing is official until everything is signed and we know for sure there will be no additional discipline for Kane.