Patriots’ Mac Jones Reportedly Being Considered As Pro Bowl Alternate

Mac Jones, Pro Bowler?

The New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback wasn’t voted to the AFC roster for the annual NFL all-star game, but he could participate as an alternate, according to a report Thursday by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“With the AFC dipping into alternates at QB,” Reiss reported on Twitter, “momentum is building for Mac Jones to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6. … Stay tuned.”

The three AFC QBs voted to this year’s Pro Bowl were Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Since the Pro Bowl now is played before the Super Bowl, Mahomes would be unable to attend if his Chiefs knock off the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday and advance to Super Bowl LVI.

The conference’s first alternate, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, announced Thursday he will decline his Pro Bowl invite to “allow (his) body to rest and recover from the harshness of the season.”

Mahomes’ counterpart in this week’s AFC Championship Game, Joe Burrow, would be a more deserving choice than Jones to fill that void after leading the NFL in completion percentage and yards per attempt and ranking second in passer rating. And since Burrow reportedly is the second alternate, Mahomes’ spot presumably would be his if he wants it.